Paradise season 2: Is creator deviating from three-season plan?

From the get-go, one of the things that was abundantly clear with Paradise on Hulu was that there was going to be a three-season plan. That meant a chance to get guaranteed answers to the show’s central mysteries without waiting for a really long time.

Now that we’ve said this, there are a few other things to note. For starters, this series is great and we’d watch more of it for a really long time. Also, doing just three, eight-episodes seasons means that the entire story would just be 24 episodes. Once upon a time, this was the length of ONE season of a network TV show! Why limit yourself unless you have to?

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, creator Dan Fogelman did admit that he had thought about extending the story — but nothing has been presently confirmed:

I will admit that the breadth of the second season — I’m filming the finale as we speak — it’s gotten so big and exciting that it does make me go, “You know what? There might be a little bit more meat on the bone here than I realized.” But for the most part, Sterling and I made a commitment to each other to do three seasons of this, eight episodes a season. The only way I would expand it is if I was like, “Oh s–t. There is a lot more story to tell here that I can’t tell and tell well [in three seasons].”

To us, the most important factor remains simply that the seasons are tight, impactful, and stuffed full of surprises. If we can get that, we imagine we’ll be thrilled with the end result.

