Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who is the actual target?

We recognize that the Big Brother 27 live feeds have been super-messy today and in the end, we’re not sure that this is going to change. How can it given everything that we’ve seen so far today?

If you are looking for a quick summary first, here it is: Lauren used the Power of Veto on Vince and because of that, Rachel nominated Rylie. What we have seen since then is complete and total pandemonium in the house, with everyone scrambling to figure out what to do.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some daily Big Brother 27 updates!

So is there any real clarity at this point on the target? At the moment the simple answer is “it depends.” Rachel’s whole rationale, based at least on what we’ve heard so far, is to nominate two people in Mickey and Rylie who would be worthy of getting out. They are both huge targets and getting one or the other out of the game completely resets things. She is going to have people after her regardless, so why stress? At this point, Rachel has to be wary of Rylie / Katherine, plus whoever stays from the block and then from Vince and Lauren. Will, Ashley, and Ava may protect her, Kelley is unpredictable, and then Keanu is an ally who doesn’t believe half of what she says.

As of right now, getting out Rylie remains the primary goal … but based on conversations, the numbers are really tricky. Lauren, Keanu, Katherine, and potentially Kelley are all set to keep him, and that means that every other person left would have to take him out. This puts Vince in the really precarious position of working to be a swing for the week. No matter what he decides, people could be mad.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Big Brother 27 live feeds right now

What more do you want to see transpire within the Big Brother 27 house this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







