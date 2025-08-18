Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The chaotic Veto aftermath

The latest Power of Veto Competition has come and gone within the Big Brother 27 house — and yes, it is now absolute pandemonium in those walls.

What is going to happen here? Well, we have now learned that Lauren used her Power of Veto on Vince and as a replacement, Head of Household Rachel nominated Rylie. She is looking at this as an opportunity to target the showmance, despite saying previously she wanted to protect them. She’s also indicated that Rylie IS the target and Mickey and Morgan may be able to make it out of the week.

Ultimately, the issues here for Rachel are many. Mickey and Morgan are not going to have her back moving forward, and you can argue that she would’ve been better off nominating Kelley — though she would have been evicted over Mickey and Morgan. She clearly decided that she wanted a big target out this week, one way or another.

Will Rylie actually have the votes to go this week? Well, assuming that he loses the Blockbuster, Rachel is clearly relying on either Mickey or Morgan plus Ava, Will, Rachel, and at least one other voice. Ironically, that could be Vince, given that he’s claimed to Mickey / Morgan that he wouldn’t boot them. (Ironically, he’s said the same to Rylie.) Meanwhile, Keanu is claiming that he will NOT vote Rylie out unless he actually does learn that he has been lying to him about his allegiance. Rachel has been trying to tell him that but Keanu, being of course the master of delusion that he is, does not really understand that.

One problem in all of this? Ava’s been so annoyed at Mickey that she may decide to evict her anyway.

