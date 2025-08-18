Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 6 Veto Ceremony results

The week 7 Veto Ceremony is done within the Big Brother 27 house — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, as expected Lauren took most of the past 48 hours to flip back and forth as to whether or not to use the Power of Veto. At first, she was not into the idea. Yet, overnight she started to lean towards using it. She realized that she was probably the fourth nominee and because of that, why was she trying to preserve a relationship with Rachel anyway? She was close with Vince and keeping him ensures that the two are solid for a little while longer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some daily Big Brother 27 updates!

The big problem Rachel faced here is not knowing who exactly to nominate as a replacement. She has said at various points that she did not want to nominate either Kelley or Ashley. She had bandied the idea briefly of going after the Katherine / Rylie showmance to Keanu last night but this morning, she told Lauren that she did not know what she wanted to do. Was she just lying in order to give herself cover?

Well, it turns out that Lauren DID use her Veto and personally, we think Rachel knew what she wanted to do: Rylie is on the block. Why him? Well, it may be difficult to get him out this week, but this is a chance for Rylie to make himself a bigger target. If nothing else, this may be Rachel making it so that she does not lose someone likely Kelley or Ashley. She may be aware that if one of them hit the block, they would end up being evicted. Having Rylie up there, at least on some level, makes it that no matter what, a target leaves.

Related – Be sure to get some more Big Brother 27 news and live-feed updates right now

What do you think about the events of the Veto Ceremony today in Big Brother 27?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







