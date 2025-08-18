Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The Lauren, Veto decision

As we prepare for the end of day 41 within the Big Brother 27 house, there is quite a bit that is currently weighing on Lauren. She has the Power of Veto and with that, a chance to radically change something up this week.

Is that going to happen? Well, for the time being, it seems like the answer is (tentatively) no. She indicated that to Head of Household Rachel but at the same time, she made it clear that she has not fully decided yet. It feels like for now, there is still a chance that we could see her use it on Vince and at the very least, that is something she is considering. Rachel has now claimed that she has a good idea as to who she would put up in her place.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some daily Big Brother 27 updates!

Who is that person? That remains unclear. She has said in the past that she would not put up Ashley, and that she wants to protect the showmance in Katherine and Rylie. It feels like Kelley could be a possibility, mostly because it is hard to imagine her throwing up Will or Ava. Also, there is no real reason to nominate Keanu, given that he is one of the few people in the game who seems committed to bringing her all the way to the final two.

Ultimately, we do think that another conversation between Lauren and Vince could solidify things one way or another. Based on where things currently stand, we do think that Vince has the votes to stay. However, this is a house that has given us a lot of confusing and irrational decisions so far this season. Why would we think that something would be different at this point?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 27, including the latest on the live feeds

What do you want to see happen overnight in the Big Brother 27 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







