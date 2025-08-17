Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 6 Veto aftermath

The week 6 Power of Veto Competition has been done for a while within the Big Brother 27 house — so what can we say about the current state of the game?

Well, for those who missed it, Lauren has the Power of Veto after the annual OTEV competition, and she felt the need to win it since there was no real guarantee that she’d be safe from a re-nomination. In her heart, she does not feel like she wants to use it; however, she also feels conflicted. She told Katherine that she does not want Vince to go under any circumstances and would “die” if that happens. Katherine assured her that she’d have her support, and we do think that Lauren, Katherine, Rylie, and Keanu would for sure be there on that side. After this it gets a bit trickier, though, since Kelley has had it out for Vince for a while and Will, Ava, and Ashley could go back and forth. Also, will Mickey / Morgan automatically support one over the other?

Ultimately, Morgan and Vince both have tried to hatch a plan to get Keanu up as a replacement nominee, which we know already is not going to work. As a matter of fact, if Vince pushes too hard on this, there is a chance that we are going to see Keanu find out about it and he’ll lose Keanu’s support. This is where it becomes more imperative that Lauren goes ahead and uses that Veto, though she is clearly the sort of player who does not want a lot of blood on her hands.

The next 24 hours are going to be interesting when it comes to campaigns — Rachel does not want the Veto used, but how hard is she going to push that if Lauren does want it to happen?

What do you want to see happen the rest of today within the Big Brother 27 house?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — other updates are ahead.

