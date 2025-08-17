Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 6?

We knew entering the Power of Veto Competition today in the Big Brother 27 house that we could be seeing some iconic stuff. Consider the circumstances! This marks the return of Otev, and this as iconic a competition as you are ever going to find within the game.

So what more can we say here? Well, Lauren and Will joined Head of Household Rachel in the competition, as did the nominees in Mickey, Morgan, and Vince. Thanks to the Blockbuster you could envision a scenario where any of them were evicted, so there was not as much uncertainty as there would otherwise be.

So what ended up transpiring here? Well, Lauren won the Veto! This marks her second competition win and OTEV is a big one to have — though it does seem like a lot of the other contestants got an answer wrong and messed up early. She now faces a huge decision. Vince is her #1 ally and from that vantage point, it makes sense to keep him. However, do you want to risk exposing your alliance with him? That’s something that she has to consider? The same goes for what Rachel would want to do when it comes to a replacement nominee.

One thing that we do wonder here is whether or not Rachel and Lauren can come to an agreement where, if Vince stays on the block, Rachel makes a larger move to indicate that he is not her target. For now, Rachel is struggling already with the idea of who to nominate as a replacement — she does not want Ava, Will, or Ashley on the block. Meanwhile, Rylie / Katherine would create a lot of problems for her. Is Kelley one of her few options at this point?

What did you want to see happen within the Big Brother 27 Veto Competition today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other stories on the way.

