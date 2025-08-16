Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 6 (OTEV) Veto players

This morning the Veto players were chosen for the week in the Big Brother 27 house — so what do we know now about everything coming up? Let’s just say that there is a lot to get into…

First and foremost, though, let’s just start with a reminder that last night, Head of Household Rachel nominated Mickey, Morgan, and Vince. There was a pretty immediate blowback that came as a result of that from Ashley, but overnight she came more to her senses. It appears as though we are going to see a real frenzied battle for the power today, especially since the famed OTEV is on the way. This is about memory, strategy, and athleticism.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some daily Big Brother 27 updates!

So who is joining these four in the competition? Think Will and Lauren. Will’s knees are not in great shape, and he also has no real incentive to win this — he’ll probably throw it. Lauren is more interesting in that she could 100% use it on Vince, but she may also just want to win it as one of the biggest fans of the show still in the game. She will understand at least how it works, but we also would not rule out most of the nominees or Rachel here.

Who is the actual target?

This is where things get tricky. Vince is honestly the player who Rachel could get out with less blowback than Mickey at this point — yet, Vince would not be as aggressive going after her. Rachel and some other players will have a hard decision to make and no matter what, there is going to be blowback.

Hilariously, most people in the house think it is too early for OTEV to be played — and that’s honestly why we are likely getting it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Big Brother 27 live feeds right now

What do you most want to see happen with the Veto today in the Big Brother 27 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







