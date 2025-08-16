Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 6 nominations

The week 6 nominations have happened in the Big Brother 27 house — and rest assured, things are going to be really messy!

After all, it turns out that Rachel followed through on what so many people online wanted her to do: Nominate Mickey, Morgan and Vince. Her target may be a little fluid but based on what we are hearing her say right now, she should be going straight after Mickey.

After all, in the aftermath of the nomination ceremony Mickey immediately told Ava, Will, and Ashley that Rachel “begged” to be sent home when she was Head of Household, while also claiming that she is the same person she was fifteen years ago and having a husband and kids doesn’t change that. (Why stoop to that personal of an attack?)

Ultimately, Morgan and Vince deserve a lot more credit for handling this in a somewhat calm manner, and that may make Rachel more inclined to keep her around. There are still days to go…

For now…

Well, what we know is that Ashley and others are trying to push Rachel into second-guessing her decision, though we have not really gotten much of a sense that she fully buys into that yet. Vince is the calmest one of the nominees at this point and as bonkers as it sounds, we do tend to think that she may be better off trying to actually get a truce with Vince. Jumping to that side, at least at this point, could keep her around for at least a little while longer. Perhaps the biggest surprise to us right now is how many people in here actively seem to be okay supporting Mickey almost no matter what.

What did you think about the nominations this week in Big Brother 27?

