Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who will Rachel nominate?

We had a feeling entering the Big Brother 27 house today that there was going to be a good bit of mess — but in what form did it take?

Well, Rachel obviously had a huge decision to make when it comes to who wanted to nominate, and she had conversations with a ton of people. It was clear early on that she did not want to nominate either Kelley or Keanu, one of the few people who has shown an interest in taking her to her final two. Meanwhile, Vince has been a consistent target for her for quite some time.

Based on the conversations she had throughout the day, our feeling is that Mickey, Morgan, and Vince will end up on the block. We are aware of the fact that Rachel told Keanu at one point late Thursday she would not nominate Vince, but that seemed to change earlier today. He did indicate to her that so long as they made the final two together, everything was fine — however, at the same time, he wanted Vince around for a while longer and Vince out the door. He indicated to Vince later that if he won Veto, he would use it in order to save him.

Mickey, meanwhile, is currently doing whatever she can to throw almost everyone under the bus for her own safety, blaming Morgan for the split in her relationship with Rachel while also throwing Keanu and Kelley under the bus. She’s brought all sorts of personal elements into it as well to show that the connection that she and Rachel have goes beyond the game. Whether or not she actually believes it, though, is something that still remains unclear.

