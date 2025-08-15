Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, week 6?

Who is the new Head of Household in Big Brother 27 this week? Let’s just say that there is so much to be excited about within this latest update.

First and foremost, let’s begin by simply noting that once upon a time, it seemed as though we were going to have an endurance competition. That did not happen. Instead, we had a separate comp and Rachel Reilly was the winner! This win puts her into a tie with Cody for the most HoH wins ever by a houseguest on the US version of the show. It is also a win she needed, given that Morgan was apparently close to taking it herself.

What adds to the mystery now moving forward is the simple fact that as of right now, Rachel is not saying exactly who she is going to nominate. Morgan and Mickey feel like a strong possibility, with Vince and maybe Rylie there as well. Rachel told Keanu that she wasn’t putting Vince up, but that feels like something she’d totally say just to keep Keanu quiet for the time being. (She also told Keanu to stop running info back to Vince and he did it anyway.)

For now, splitting up Morgan / Mickey feels like the wisest choice just because Mickey is not even making an effort to be around her or to smooth things over. Yet, at the same time you’ve got Ava — someone who supposedly has a final two with Rachel — actively trying to protect Mickey in some conversations. Rachel is smart and at this point, she might realize that her best allies are honestly people like Kelley and Keanu, who have been burned a number of times and really do not have a lot of other places to turn.

What do you want to see from Rachel’s HoH win within the Big Brother 27 house?

