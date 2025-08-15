Big Brother 27: Was Vince, Keanu, or Zach evicted?

We knew going into tonight’s Big Brother 27 eviction show that we could see either Vince, Zach, or Keanu leave the game. Also, there were so many scenarios as to how it could happen!

Ultimately, the one that we settled on entering the episode was not all that complicated: In the event that Keanu was vulnerable, he would probably go. Meanwhile, Vince was safe almost no matter what. It is crazy that we got to this point given that for most of the season, Vince has been the best player. Yet, nobody seems to understand that fully.

The past few days has featured a lot of different flip-flopping among a number of different players, with Mickey and Morgan leading the charge on that. Meanwhile, it has felt at times that one of the bigger reasons for Keanu being a target was his close association with Rachel — that and we have also seen him win a lot of Veto Competitions at the same time.

So what actually happened tonight? Well, it was nice to get confirmation that Kelley would want to keep Keanu due to the Adrian vote.

