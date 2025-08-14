Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Blockbuster, HoH preview

We are just a matter of hours from tonight’s Big Brother 27 episode coming on the air. With that, what can you expect?

First and foremost, we should note that Keanu really needs to win the Blockbuster in the event that he wants to stay. The problem is that he continues to be delusional about the whole ordeal. He still finds himself defending Vince left and right to Rachel, and also claimed that they needed to save him because Vince would not go after her. Vince remains Keanu’s biggest Achilles’ heel and the reason why he’ll never be a great ally for Rachel. Unfortunately, she does not have many other options. She has to root for him to win the Blockbuster because realistically, she just doesn’t have a lot of other options she can roll with.

What we know is that this Blockbuster is above stacking big pieces and/or solving a puzzle, and it feels like Keanu and Zach are going to have a big advantage here just based on their size alone. Yet, analytical skills are required alongside physicality.

As for the Head of Household Competition tonight…

Based on how long the backyard has been closed, it does feel reasonably simple to assume that we are going to be seeing some sort of battle of endurance. If we’re looking at the wall comp, just remember that Morgan has been talking for days about how good she could be at it. Meanwhile, Vince, Zach, Katherine, Lauren, and Ashley all feel like people who could be well-equipped if they are all still in the game at that point. Bigger guys like Zach don’t always do well at this, but we have seen it happen here and there. Given that Rylie is a bull-rider, that does make us think that he could do rather well at this, as well.

