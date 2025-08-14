Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who will be evicted? (day 38)

There is a new episode of Big Brother 27 airing tonight on CBS, but do we have a sense as to what is going to happen?

Well, the first thing that we really should do is just remind you that this has to be one of the most exhausting weeks of the show that we’ve had in a rather long time. The target has flipped and flopped a thousand times over, and we can’t sit here and say almost anything with 100% confidence.

Yet, here is what we are going to be saying for the time being — If Keanu is on the block, there is a good chance that he ends up going home. He doesn’t have a lot of allies but beyond just that, we’re looking at a situation where he could be targeted simply because of his allegiance with Rachel. Mickey and Morgan have established themselves as the real power-brokers right now and they both want Zach and Vince to stay. Meanwhile, Rylie has promised Vince his vote and of course, Katherine can be brought into that as well.

Ultimately, Vince appears to be safe no matter what. Yet, we do tend to think that this could change. Zach has hilariously talked about throwing the Blockbuster to him since he thinks he’d be safe versus Keanu. If this happens and Zach does magically get booted from the show, it would honestly be one of the most hilarious outcomes imagine.

In other news…

Zach has now told Mickey about his power, and it feels like now she’s just inclined to find a way to take his money. This is what Morgan wrought when she pushed Zach so hard to tell her about it over the past few weeks!

