Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Campaigns heat up (day 37)

As we get closer to the afternoon of Day 37 within the Big Brother 27 house, can we speak more towards the vote? This is clearly being established as one of the messier ones this season and from where we stand, nothing remains altogether clear … other than some divides in the house.

One thing that we do believe that Ava is learning at this point is that a lot has happened that she has not been privy to, mostly because she has spent a ton of time in her HoH room not actively engaging in a lot of conversations. She’s realizing more, for example, that Mickey is at odds with Rachel, and that Mickey is actively pushing for Keanu to go. Ava, meanwhile, is close to Rachel and we do not believe that she wants that to happen. What we do believe is that if there is a tie between Vince and Zach, Ava is likely to keep Vince — in part because she feels like Zach was more upset and will hold it against her.

While all of this is going on, it seems like certainly players could be viewed as guilty by association. Keanu’s closeness with Rachel, for example, is being held against him by Mickey and Morgan. Meanwhile, Zach being close to multiple other people makes Rylie wary. If Zach does go versus Vince, it could be because of Rylie and Katherine. Lauren has tried to push to keep Zach over Keanu, but we don’t think it worked. Rylie is just one of those people who is really stubborn and once he gets his mind set on something, it is hard to see him change it.

Ultimately, the vote this week could come down to the wire — prepare accordingly.

