Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The target changes?

The Big Brother 27 eviction show is going to be coming to CBS tomorrow night and at this point, everything feels up in the air.

As a matter of fact, we do tend to think that this could be one of the most confusing eviction decisions that we’ve seen in quite some time. Zach, Vince, and Keanu remain on the block and in the end, any of them could be evicted based on the situation.

So what can we say with some confidence? Well, you have Will, Ashley, and Rachel, who seem to be intent on evicting Vince no matter what. If not him, then most likely Zach. Meanwhile, Morgan wants to save Zach no matter what, and it seems like she’s convinced Mickey to do the same overnight. Lauren wants to keep Vince above all else, and for now Rylie and Katherine seem to be in the same boat.

So where does the situation stand at present? Well, if it is Zach versus Vince, we could have a situation now where Ashley, Rachel, Will, Mickey, and Morgan all vote to evict Vince, where Katherine, Rylie, Lauren, Kelley, and Keanu vote to evict Zach. This means that Ava would have to break the tie — Vince has campaigned to her better, but most of his allies want him gone.

Meanwhile, in a Keanu / Zach showdown, Zach may actually be the one to go. Katherine and Rylie don’t have the same loyalty to him, and they may join Ashley, Rachel, and Will. If Kelley joins them, Zach is toast and Ava would break the tie in Keanu’s favor anyway. If we’re stuck with Keanu / Vince, we may have yet another tricky situation where Vince has Mickey, Morgan, Katherine, Rylie, Lauren, and Zach more than likely. He would probably stay without the need of a tiebreaker.

