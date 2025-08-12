Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The Heavy Hitters dilemma

This week in Big Brother 27, we are reminded further that singular decisions can shape the entire course of the week — and that is especially the case when you are on the block and it is looking like it is going to be a close vote.

Case in point, last night Rachel told Keanu about the Heavy Hitters alliance, though she acted as though she was not a part of it. This is information that Keanu relayed back to Vince (who downplayed it), and Vince then relayed that over to Mickey. All of a sudden, Mickey is targeting Rachel further and beyond that, she seems more inclined to potentially get Keanu out if he and Vince are on the block together.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, Zach probably leaves in the event that he ends up on the block come eviction night. However, Riley and Katherine confirmed to each other that they are keeping Vince no matter what, and that plus Mickey, Zach, Morgan, and Lauren would guarantee his safety. That is without even including Kelley, who has been a little bit all over the place. All of this is bad news for Rachel, who clearly wants Vince out but may not get the opportunity to do that this week.

As for Zach realizing he’s in danger, he is very-much aware of it — however, he confirmed further to Morgan earlier that he thought he had more numbers when he did not play his $100,000 power. That, plus his supposed desire to keep Morgan safe, are reasons he did not play it. All of this has left Morgan in a spot more where she wants to save Zach, but she’s also acting really indecisive and not committing too much. Judging from the conversation that the two had, it feels more and more apparent that Morgan is talking at this point for the sake of talking. She really does not have much control in the vote this week.

Do you think that the Heavy Hitters discussion has hurt Keanu in Big Brother 27?

