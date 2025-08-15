The Rookie season 8 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more news on The Rookie season 8 between now and the end of August?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is issue an update for everyone who is not currently aware: Production has been underway for the last little while for the Nathan Fillion show. It started off in Prague of all places, but we know that we are going to see things shift back over to Los Angeles — after all, that is the primary place of production for the series, and also its central setting. There will be plenty of new and familiar faces, plus scenes that alternate between being humorous and high-octane.

As for what more we are going to be hearing about an actual premiere date this month, the actual answer we have is quite simple: Not that much. Our sentiment is that the folks at ABC are going to be pretty cautious when it comes to sharing info this early, especially since we know already that the new season is probably not coming until at least January. For now, their priority is going to be making sure that the fall schedule is taken care of. There is room for them to look towards and/or discuss some other projects after the fact.

As for when an announcement could actually happen…

For right now, we lean towards some point in November — from there, we could get more of a larger preview in December. Given how successful both this show and Will Trent are, it does make a reasonable amount of sense for the network to promote them hard during a lot of their holiday-themed programming.

