P-Valley season 3 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are finally going to hear more about a P-Valley season 3 premiere date before August is over? Make no mistake, we would love more news to come out.

After all, let’s begin here with a reminder that it has now been three years as of this writing since the second season finished airing. That is an incredibly long time for any show, but perhaps even more so when you consider the fact that this is not some show that requires a lot of visual effects. We would have never imagined that we would be waiting this long for more and yet, here we are.

So is there a chance that more info is handed down this month? We’d love to say so, but we can’t do it with complete confidence given that earlier today, Starz just confirmed the launch date for the next season of Power Book IV: Force. With that, it is possible that we will get a little bit more news on P-Valley a month or two after the fact.

Now if you are wondering if there are any specific reason for the long delay, one important factor here is that it was hit hard by the industry strikes of 2023 — and ultimately was a victim of bad timing more than a lot of other stuff on the air. Then, you add to this the fact that Starz itself is quite known these days for taking a long time to get some of their shows on the air. They only program so many hours a week and of course, that does pose a ton of challenges in situations like this one.

