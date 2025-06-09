P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A June 2025 update

As we get further and further into the month of June, is more insight ahead on P-Valley season 3? Of course, we want that … but is it actually happening?

As so many of you are well-aware at this point, we have been waiting for what seems like an eternity at this point to get the show back. It has been now more than three years since we were last able to dive into this world and its characters and still, Starz has not said much of anything about a return. The episodes have already filmed, and we tend to think that there’s been enough time for post-production. Shouldn’t a premiere date be next?

The one little thing that we can share right now that gives us a reasonable estimation of hope is a post on Twitter from creator Katori Hall that at least references the series — even if there is no premiere date mentioned at all. Our hope clearly remains that we see the series back at some point this year, even if that means this fall or, perhaps, around the time the current season of BMF comes to a close.

Are we well-aware of the fact that there are some other Starz shows that also need to come this year? Absolutely, with two of them being Power Book IV: Force as well as the new prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Yet, at the same time we do not think that these two shows prohibit at all getting more of P-Valley, and we do still want to believe the network appreciates having the show on the schedule.

Why the long wait then?

It is a perfect storm of different things coming together, whether it be the industry strikes in 2023, a split-up between Starz and Lionsgate, or just this network taking its time to premiere shows. All three of these series, separate from each other, can produce big delays on their own.

What are you most excited to see heading into P-Valley season 3 when it airs?

