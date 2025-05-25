P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A May 2025 update

With us getting closer and closer to the end of May, is there some news on the horizon when it comes to a P-Valley season 3? Of course, we’d love nothing more … but actually seeing it happen is a totally different story.

For now, the biggest thing that we can do is simply state where things currently stand. There is no official date yet as to when it will be back, though we know that there are some episodes filmed. The truth of the matter here is that it has been almost three years since the launch of the second season and with that, there does need to be a pretty substantial campaign to suck viewers back in.

So why is Starz taking so long to bring the show back in general? That is a complicated question to answer for a number of different reasons. First and foremost, you have to remember here that this is a show that bore the brunt of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of 2023 more than many others — basically, it was just a case of bad luck when it comes to the timing of where the show was in pre-production. Following that, you also have a network that is somewhat notorious for making you wait to see some of their shows.

We recognize that when it comes to BMF and/or Outlander: Blood of My Blood, the next few months of programming at Starz are more or less solidified. Beyond that, who can say for sure what is ahead? Our general feeling is that come fall, we really should get a better sense of what is coming here … but we also would not mind at all hearing something more before we get to the end of the summer. Anything to get us back to The Pynk sooner rather than later!

