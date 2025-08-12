The Pitt season 2: Studio head on possible spin-offs

For those who are not presently aware, production is currently underway on The Pitt season 2 and by virtue of that, there are reasons for excitement aplenty! This season is set around a Fourth of July Weekend, and the plan is for it to be about ten months after season 1.

Given that the HBO Max series was a runaway hit and is now an Emmy favorite, it does make sense to wonder the following: Is a larger universe going to be born out of it? You could argue that the format could work with some other first responders, and we’ve certainly seen franchises in that mold on broadcast TV.

Make no mistake, everyone at studio Warner Bros. TV is probably aware of spin-off potential — however, that is not something they are actively pursuing. Here is what studio head Channing Dungey had to say on the matter to Variety:

At the moment, we’re in production right now in Season 2, we’re aiming to be back on the air at the top of the year. I think right now, the focus is just making sure that we deliver as strong a season in the second season as we did in the first. Anything else maybe comes after that. We’ve not yet gone to the place of talking about spin-offs. The focus right now is all on Season 2.

Personally, we’re not opposed to someone taking this format and applying it to a similar show; however, The Pitt does not need a million spin-offs. The less you do to dilute the greatness that you already have, the better it is going to be in the end.

