The Pitt season 2 spoilers: Noah Wyle on topical subjects

As we get prepared to see The Pitt season 2 arrive on HBO Max in the new year, we know that there are so many subjects that could be taken on. What’s one of the biggest? Well, think in terms of issues that are happening in the real world.

Is it true that a lot of people view television as a chance to escape? 100% and for good reason. However, at the same time we know that the medical drama has a responsibility to make things as realistic as possible. This is one of the reasons why the first season was able to tackle things like staffing cuts at the hospital.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, here is what Noah Wyle had to say about how the show will handle cuts to Medicaid — a particularly big topic these days:

“We have a certain safety net in just being a realistic drama by trying to depict what it looks like in a hospital … You’re not making value judgments. You’re just painting a picture, and if it’s accurate enough and it’s representative enough, it becomes a bit of a Rorschach test. You see what you want to see in it and you draw your own conclusions from it. If it looks like the system is untenable, unfair and skewed towards one population over another, maybe it is.”

Do we think that there are going to be people out there who do not want this story? Sure, but that’s not really the point of The Pitt. There are patients at the hospital moving forward with both health problems and financial problems, and the point of this show is to tackle both head-on as much as they possibly can.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts and The Pitt right now, including some premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see moving into The Pitt season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







