The White Lotus season 4 premiere date: August 2025 update

With us almost at the halfway point of August, are we about to learn more about The White Lotus season 4 over on HBO? Of course, we do not blame anyone for wanting more info on it soon.

Unfortunately, the whole point of this article is reminding people that you are going to need a TON of patience to get from point A to point B here, as there is basically zero evidence that more news is coming soon. Mike White only recently finished filming the 50th season of Survivor, where he was surprisingly included despite his new level of fame. It is hard to imagine he has even started writing the scripts for the next chapter yet — even though he is sure to have ideas.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

What we are trying to point out here is that if we are lucky, we are going to see the fourth season premiere at some point in 2027, though even that is not confirmed. HBO does already have what looks to be a stacked roster next year, one that begins with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms before potentially getting into more Euphoria, House of the Dragon, Industry, and then possibly Dune: Prophecy. All of these shows are much easier in their process, even if some of them do require more when it comes to post-production work.

The only thing that we will imagine right now is that we’re probably moving away slightly from the ocean as a motif, though there is no evidence that The White Lotus is going to abandon warmer climates. If the truth is that White does not like the cold, it is hard to imagine him ever doing a season of the show from a ski lodge — we just have to be prepared for whatever he wants to give us.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The White Lotus right now, including what more is ahead

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering The White Lotus season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







