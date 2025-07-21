The White Lotus season 4: HBO boss on future, Survivor 50

We know that The White Lotus season 4 is definitely happening, and there is no real reason to worry about that.

Now with that being said, we know that there are a lot of people worried about a long wait here for a number of reasons, with the biggest one being the status of creator Mike White, who recently filmed Survivor 50 off in Fiji. Regardless of how well he does on the season, it is a big chunk of time that he is away from the show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

Now, this is where we remind you of the following: White was never going to be working on season 4 in the time he was making Survivor. Consider this a well-deserved break. HBO would likely want the show back in 2027, so there is plenty of time to get it together. Heck, network boss Casey Bloys suggested to Variety that White doing the show could even help him:

The great thing about Mike, one of the things I know about him, is whatever is going on in Fiji and ‘Survivor,’ I know that he’s thinking about ‘The White Lotus.’ Maybe he’s even observing his fellow contestants and taking notes and getting ideas. So I’m not worried about any sort of delay. Mike always has the show in his head worked out, so I’m excited to talk to him when he’s back about what he’s thinking.

The great thing about HBO in general is that this is not one of those shows that tends to rush things. After all, there is no real reason for them to do so given that a lot of their 2026 calendar is pretty stacked already. The best thing to hope for is just that the next chapter is just as creative and fun as what we’ve seen so far.

Related – See some other discussions now on The White Lotus season 4, including more premiere date hopes

What do you want to see on The White Lotus season 4?

Have any early casting dreams? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







