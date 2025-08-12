Poker Face season 3 renewal: An August 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about a Poker Face season 3 between now and the end of August? We want it, but will it actually happen? That is one of the bigger things that we are left to question as of right now.

For the time being, though, here is where we should start off saying: For some reason, Peacock has yet to make anything clear and in all honesty, it is rather baffling. What are they thinking here? This feels like not only one of their better scripted series but at the same time, one that generates critical acclaim. It feels like this is something that they should be wanting at all costs, and that’s why we do tend to think that more is coming.

By virtue of everything that we’ve said already, let’s just go ahead and state here that we tend to think the future of this show is up more to Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson than anyone else. If they want to bring it back for more, they are going to find a way to make it happen. There is no exact time-table on it, since they want to make sure that they’ve got the right story in place. Also, both of them are clearly working on some other things at this point.

For now, our feeling is that there COULD be some sort of season 3 renewal between now and the end of the month. However, if that happens, we’d still be surprised if the next chapter came before 2027. We’re just in an era where streaming shows do tend to take a long period of time to come together.

