Dexter: Resurrection and the Jonah Mitchell mystery

One of the many great things about Dexter: Resurrection is that it is one of those shows that is so easy to sit around and speculate about — and be assured, we are happy to do it again here.

Is Arthur Mitchell’s son Jonah actually the New York Ripper? We recognize that this is a popular fan theory that stems from a couple of things. First, you have the popularity of the Trinity character in general. From then, you just add to this the fact that Jonah worked at a hardware store in Nebraska in season 6, and you can connect some of this to the Ripper’s “tools” that Leon Prater had back in episode 4 “Call Me Red.”

Of course, we understand the idea greatly of Dexter’s past coming back to bite him. He could have killed Jonah years ago, but opted not to due to the circumstances of his act. He killed out of trauma and rage, and not as a part of some serial act. Could that have changed over time? Absolutely and yet, we still sit here and think that it is unlikely.

From where we sit, it honestly feels unlikely that Jonah ends up being the ripper. For starters, it seems like the killer has been active for some time and while that seems possible, it also feels random that Jonah would have magically moved to New York of all places after Dexter faked his own death. Meanwhile, it also just feels really coincidental. Finally, the biggest reason we don’t need this is simply because Jonah’s story felt tied up back in season 6. Bringing him back now feels like undoing that, and Dexter: Resurrection has already shown that they can come up with great new characters on their own.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

