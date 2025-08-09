Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Harrison’s decision

For those who have not heard as of this writing, the title for Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 7 is going to be “Course Correction.” What more can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that in some ways, this could be one of the more critical stories for Harrison Morgan that we’ve had a chance to see. The last two episodes in particular have been, rather smartly, about him realizing that he is not his father. He’s not interested in just murdering people left and right, and he has a different way that he’d love to go about living. How does he make that happen? Well, channeling his urges is one way; another may just be finding a new way to enact justice.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

To get some more details on this now, check out the full Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

At a remote retreat hosted by Prater, Dexter discovers unsettling information about Gareth; Harrison contemplates his future and his growing sense of justice driven by Elsa’s struggles with her abusive landlord.

Is Harrison going to figure out that there are other ways to handle this landlord beyond just trying to kill him? That’s personally what we wonder.

As for Dexter and Gareth, the crazy thing is that at this point, “Red” already knows the truth about Gareth being a twin — he just killed one of them! What other sort of “unsettling information” is there? Could it be something that radically changes perception of him? The biggest thing we are aware of at this point is that this character is gnarly and dangerous — and probably out for a measure of revenge in the event that he actually knows already what happened to his twin.

Related – Learn more about this week’s Dexter: Resurrection episode, including Mia’s fate

Is there anything that you most want to see at this point moving into Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 7?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







