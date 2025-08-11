Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Morgan in huge trouble!

As we get into the evening of day 34 within the Big Brother 27 house, one thing is starting to become all the more apparent: Morgan’s time in the game could be running out. Ironically, not everyone in the house is even that aware of it right now.

So what can we say right now? Well, she had a huge fight with Rachel earlier that stemmed from saying that she wants Rachel to be in jury, a comment that has been eating away at her for days. The three-time vet doesn’t want to just make jury — why be away from your husband and family only to not have a chance to win? She tore into not just Morgan, but a lot of the arguments that she made in order to protect Vince and Zach, who are both still on the block.

As of right now, it does appear as though Katherine is not going to use her Power of Veto to save anyone, but she has spoken to Head of Household Ava about it. Yet, we still think that personally Zach is going to activate his power and save himself, which will force Ava to have to name a replacement nominee. Odds are, she will then go ahead and name Morgan, and she could easily end up being a target after that. (Also, the spiral when Morgan goes up at this point will be great.)

In the end, we do still think it makes the most sense for Ava to try and get Keanu off the block if she wants to ensure that someone from Vince’s side goes. As it stands, there is a good chance that almost everything could end up being up in the air.

