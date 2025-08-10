Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Veto punishments & more

We have made it to the other side of the Power of Veto Competition today within the Big Brother 27 house — and with that, what is going to happen?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start with a reminder here that Katherine won the Power of Veto yesterday and as of right now, she is not planning on using it. The major concern seems to be the idea that Rylie goes up — even though nobody is actively pushing that. We do still wonder if there could be something else that is done here, but at the same time, Ava doesn’t seem too concerned with changing anything in terms of the nominees. Vince or Zach seems to be the primary target, but she is unaware of the idea that Zach has his $10,000 bribe, which she will be forced to take if he activates it.

For now, our general feeling is that he will use it and Morgan will go on the block — and if that happens, there is a huge chance that she goes. She is someone who has frustrated a lot of players in the game trying to play all sides, and also, if Keanu wins the Blockbuster, it is hard to imagine a lot of Vince’s people wanting to keep her around. (Hilariously, Keanu has already spoken about trying to throw the Blockbuster for Vince if at all possible.)

Beyond the state of the vote, overnight the players got their punishments. Vince has a ridiculous egg costume that he has to wear around, whereas Keanu has to do a butt-butler themed punishment where he carries around an oversized rump. Zach and Rachel also did something, but it was off-camera and we assume it will be on Wednesday’s episode.

