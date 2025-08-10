Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 5?

The Power of Veto Competition kicked off earlier today within the Big Brother 27 house — with that, who can we claim to be the winner?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start off here with a reminder of who was drawn to compete — you had Head of Household Ava, plus then the nominees (Keanu, Zach, and Vince) plus Will and Katherine. The situation entering the comp was super-bizarre, mostly in that Vince had as many as three players competing for him. Keanu had mentioned potentially saving him if he won, and Zach could easily knowing that he still had his power he could use on himself. (in doing so, he would have to give Ava his $10,000, and she would need to name a replacement nominee.)

So what really happened with the Veto today? Well, in what has to be one of the bigger surprises so far this season, Katherine won it! She ironically did not need to gun for this and yet she did and now, she faces a decision. Does she want to respect the decision of Ava as Head of Household? We do think that a lot of people will talk with her and if you’re Ava, we tend to think you should want her to use it on Keanu. Why? That ensures that you put up Morgan and split up the trio of herself, Zach, and Vince. If Keanu remains on the block, there is a good chance that he does something crazy stuff and gets himself out of the game. Maybe Ava will not care?

To go beyond the Veto, here is a reminder of some of the punishments. Zach is going to be tied to Rachel for 24 hours somehow. Meanwhile, Ava won $5,000, Keanu has a punishment, Vince has do something related to a hard-boiled egg (a costume?), an Zach ended up giving Will a trip.

