Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 5 Veto players

The week 5 Power of Veto Competition will take place later today within the Big Brother 27 house — so is there more that we can say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin with the reminder that the Head of Household here is Ava, and she nominated yesterday the likes of Vince, Zach, and Keanu. We know already that Vince is the target for many, but at the same time, getting him out this week is going to be really difficult. The three nominees and Ava are going to be joined today by the likes of Katherine and Will. Of these two, we don’t think Katherine has any real incentive to try to win this. Meanwhile, Will is likely to keep nominations the same if he gets the necklace.

What does make this whole situation a little bit more complicated here is the fact that Zach technically has the power from the start of the game he can play — and he has yet to tell a single soul about it. The way he is moving through the house today, he’s pretty likely to play it. He has already discussed getting other people to try to save Vince if they were drawn; heck, even Keanu talked about saving Vince and he could win the Blockbuster! Meanwhile, Zach may end up doing it before using his power, making the two of them safe. From there, Morgan and Lauren would probably be the replacement nominees — Ava is already frustrated with Morgan for a multitude of reasons and with that, she’s likely to go up before Lauren does. What makes this interesting is that Morgan does not exactly see it coming.

One way or another, this week is going to be fun — we hope you are prepared.

