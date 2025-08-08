Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 5 nominations

The week 5 nominations have now taken place within the Big Brother 27 house — so what did we learn as a result?

Well, we should start off here by noting that Head of Household Ava had a plan ever since last night, one that included nominating Zach and Vince alongside Keanu. This is a move designed to radically shake up the house, especially since not everyone in the game really knew that it was coming in advance. Vince and Zach did not have long conversations; meanwhile, Keanu assumed it was likely he’d be going up. However, he thought that if Zach / Vince were, that meant that Will and Mickey were okay with it. (That is a conversation that did happen.)

Now are these these right nominations for Ava to make? Well, let’s just say that it is risky. We understand the idea of not wanting to make enemies, but Keanu being up is a risk. It may be understandable to leave the HoH without making enemies, but you are already doing that by nominating Zach and Vince. If Keanu goes, nobody on that side will miss him. Lauren was probably the right move as a pawn, but she did not want to try that.

When the feeds came back, the first thing that we saw was Zach acting confused — Ava seemingly said that her nominations were based on those she felt weren’t excited or were nervous when she won HoH. He felt like it was actually Rachel’s doing. Ava then reiterated that when Zach visited her shortly after the fact, and indicated that it was okay if Zach was nervous in advance. She also mentioned that the Bond alliance fell apart and there was not a lot of communication after the fact.

