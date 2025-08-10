The Gilded Age season 4 premiere date on HBO

Following the big season 3 finale today, what better time is there to discuss The Gilded Age season 4? We know that it is happening and with that in mind, it is merely a matter of when.

Once upon a time, it would actually be quite simple to say that the period drama would return in 2026. After all, Julian Fellowes’ previous series in Downton Abbey was an annual affair. However, the HBO drama is bigger, more expensive, and comes from a network with a history of not rushing anything alone. We do not think you can sit here and say anything with confidence.

For now, our general sentiment is that The Gilded Age will likely return in winter or spring 2027. After all, remember that for 2026, HBO already has so many shows planned including A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Euphoria, Industry, and potentially new seasons of both House of the Dragon and Dune: Prophecy. That is without getting into any new projects they may be planning. 2027 has for now the fifth season of True Detective and perhaps The Last of Us season 3, but other parts of the year are a little bit more open.

Ultimately, one of the real joys about a period drama like this is that you do not have to decide on an end date. Even if certain eras of history come and go, the show really just comes down to if you have more you want to explore with some of your characters. This is where we will remind you that, at least for now, we are in a good place with almost everyone. We will just have to wait and see if it stays that way for good.

