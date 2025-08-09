The Gilded Age season 4: EP on possible Downton Abbey tie-in

We have known for a good while now that when it comes to The Gilded Age, there has always been potential for a crossover with Downton Abbey. Both shows are from executive producer Julian Fellowes, and it does at least feel like characters could interact.

In the past, there have been a couple of huge obstacles that really caused something like this to be unlikely to happen. First and foremost, remember the fact that The Gilded Age is set in a slightly earlier time-frame than the other show — or at least the later seasons. You would need to have an actor from Downton come in and play a younger version of themselves in order for all of this to work. Also, you have to consider the fact that most of the action between the two shows take place in different continents.

Now that we’ve said all of this, it is clear that Gladys being in the UK changes things greatly. Speaking to TVLine, here is at least some of what executive producer Julian Fellowes has to say:

“Well, obviously there’s an opportunity to [stage a crossover], because they are both in England … Things like the shooting season or whatever would incorporate many great houses for all of these families, as they would travel around England. We can bring about a conjunction whenever we wish, really, but we haven’t got one planned yet, so we’ll have to see.”

At the moment, let’s just say that it would be fun to see this happen, but only under a select set of circumstances. After all, doing just a cameo would be a little too fan service-y … it is much more effective if we are led to think that there is some serious meaning behind what the producers are bringing to the table here.

What are you most eager to see when it comes to The Gilded Age season 4 the rest of the way?

