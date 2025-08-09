Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, August 9, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We don’t blame anyone out there for wanting more of the show, and sooner rather than later.

Well, this is where we do start to come forward here sharing the bad news: You are going to be waiting for a little while to see the series back. We do have a premiere date now for season 51, but it is still a little under two months away. That means that over the course of the next few weeks, there is going to be a lot still to speculate about, whether it be the cast or from there, whoever is going to be the first host.

Do we think that anything is going to change between now and the end of August? Well, for now the unfortunate answer is more than likely, no. We have a hard time thinking that we’re going to see a fundamental change, even if it would be nice if that happens. Instead, the more likely scenario here is just that come September, a lot of news comes out. This is a show that operates under a pretty specific, tight schedule — and that is not something that is going to be changing as we move forward.

Of course, the major shame that comes from there not being a new episode right now is just missing a lot of spoofs / parodies of current events. That’s something that it would be rather nice to have in the current climate but unfortunately, we are going to be stuck waiting. By the time the series is back, we also tend to think that we’re going to be dealing with a lot of stories and subjects that are more or less old news.

