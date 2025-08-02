Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, August 2, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We do not blame anyone for wanting more of the series and soon. However, at the same time, we’re also still in the midst of a lengthy break that tends to happen around this time … and we’re not too close to the end of it yet.

Now, here is where we can at least say that there is some element of a silver lining to share in here — so why not get a little bit more into it?

Just a matter of days ago, it was announced that season 51 is going to officially kick off on Saturday (shocker), October 4 in the typical 11:30 p.m. Eastern timeslot that we have seen over the years. Note that there are still some major announcements we may be waiting a while in order to see.

1. Who is the first host? – We imagine that this will be revealed at some point in September, with our general thinking being that it will likely be someone who had a big summer, whether it be a movie star or a recording artist. A former cast member could also be in play.

2. What is the cast going to look like? – Nobody from season 50 has announced their departure, but we do anticipate at least some turnover. It may not be a huge one like we’ve seen in the past, but don’t be shocked if 2-3 people depart and Lorne Michaels adds another couple of people to the mix. That is pretty natural with the show at this point. Just like with the host, we do tend to think this will be cleared up come September.

