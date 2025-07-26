Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, July 26, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Well, let’s just start here by noting the following: We understand fully wanting it back now! It’s been more than two months since the season 50 finale and with everything going on in the news, it makes perfect sense to want to see some more parodies on the air.

Alas, this is where both reality and the bad news have to enter the picture: As great as it would be to see more episodes soon, that just is not happening. There is no episode on the air tonight and beyond that, there is no super-clear sense at present as to when the show will be back.

Here is what we can say with at least a certain measure of confidence: It is fair to assume that you will be seeing the series return at some point in late September or early October, and the majority of the season 50 cast will be back. There could be a couple of notable additions or departures, but there is nothing out there suggesting that you will see any sort of dramatic change. This show is one of the biggest platforms that any of the cast will have in this segmented media, so there is less incentive to leave these days versus where things were in the past.

Hopefully, at some point in early September more specifics will be announced, whether it be the full cast, the premiere date, and of course the host. It makes the most sense to assume that it is going to be someone from a hit summer movie — it’s either that or you go with a popular music star in Sabrina Carpenter who appeared during season 50.

