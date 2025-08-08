House of the Dragon season 3: A new production update

We know that House of the Dragon season 3 is currently in the works, with our hope here being that it arrives at some point next year. Will that happen? Obviously, that remains to be seen, but we are happy to have a few more teases here and there.

So, with all of this in mind, let’s just throw this over to someone who knows the timeline better than anyone in showrunner Ryan Condal. He’s been working hard at the series for months, and it is abundantly clear this is bigger than ever.

Speaking about all of this further in an interview with The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of, here is what Condal had to say:

“We’re right in the middle of production. We’ve wrapped Wales, we’re moving on to some huge things now that we’ve got going at the studio and then other locations that we’re working on, so we’ve moved into that part of the schedule. It gets pretty nuts here through July and August. So I will be rushing off to set tomorrow to do the beginning of some insane things that we’re doing this month. But yeah, we’re right in the middle in the thick of it, and it’s going great. I mean, the season is just god—- huge. Every day I walk around there and look at the things that we’re building and the things that we’re doing and the number of costumes and extras and all that…I knew it was bigger than season 2, but I don’t think I realized quite how much.”

We know that this season will kick off almost right away with some sort of battle and from there, there could be even more. We are seeing even more of certain families, and be prepared for more possible deviations from Fire & Blood.

What are you the most eager to dive into at this point heading into House of the Dragon season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

