Big Brother 27: Was Jimmy, Rylie, or Kelley evicted?

We knew entering tonight’s Big Brother 27 episode that we could see one of the biggest evictions of the season with Jimmy on the block. Yet, at the same time, we knew that the Blockbuster could still turn things around.

After all, for most of the past couple of days we have seen Jimmy around and profess some extreme level of confidence that he would figure this out and win it. He has won an HoH before, so he’s more than capable. However, Kelley has been a total rockstar in these competitions and there is no real reason to think that she will not be able to do that again.

However, in this instance neither Jimmy nor Kelley came out of this on top and in the end, Rylie secured the safety that he honestly did not need. From there, Jimmy was evicted in an 8-2 vote that was marked mostly by Ashley trying to go back into the Diary Room to change her vote after. Jimmy was a good sport about it and recognized to some extent some of the mistakes that he made, while also being over-the-top and giving a shout-out to Miley Cyrus.

With Jimmy gone, what we do know we’re going to see moving forward is a real struggle for the likes of Rachel and Ashley, who are currently on the bottom of the house. They could win Head of Household and shake things up and at this point, they need to since otherwise, there is a real concern regarding a steamroll. Vince is clearly ne of the people in the most control and if you can get him out, there is at least a chance you can start to shake up the game to a certain extent.

