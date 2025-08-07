Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Morgan, Mickey at odds?

We have made it to day 31 of Big Brother 27 and with that, the eviction show is right around the corner. Do we know what is poised to happen here?

Well, let’s begin by putting a part of it in rather clear and simple terms: Yes, we are pretty well-aware of it. Pending a last-second change, Jimmy is evicted no matter if he’s on the block opposite Kelley or Rylie. If the latter are facing off against each other, Rylie stays and Kelley goes. It would be crazy if Kelley’s run ends this week, mostly because she is someone who has been almost invisible as of late despite being in danger. A lot more of the past few days has revolved around Mickey’s controversial decision to nominate Jimmy in the first place.

Is Mickey showing some sort of regret for the move? Not entirely, but it does feel like she realizes that her game is not fully aligned with Morgan’s anymore. She sees Morgan as getting increasingly closer to Zach and Vince than her, and that is one of those things that does inevitably become a problem for her down the road. With that, she has tried now to build more bridges with Ava, Will, and Ashley, whether it be working together or saying that Vince and/or Zach should be the next target. Of course, all of that will be based on tonight’s Head of Household.

It may feel in some ways like stating the obvious, but tonight’s Blockbuster is one of the most important ones of the season and it could shape everything over the next few weeks. If Jimmy wins, that is a major competition threat that Rachel has on her side, and to the same degree Ashley.

