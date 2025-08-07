Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Rachel campaigns for Jimmy

As we do get closer to the end of day 30 within Big Brother 27, it only feels right to ponder the following: Is Rachel the last hope that someone like Jimmy has? He has done some campaigning and now, she is trying to take it upon herself to do a little bit of it instead.

So far today, we have seen Rachel go to both Keanu and Zach to try and campaign a little bit on Jimmy’s behalf, with one of the bigger arguments being that he is a big-time target that you can use for the betterment of your game. She actually did make some sense to someone like Keanu, who is on the outside looking in and in need of a home. He mentioned to Rachel that they should look out for each other, but was that a lie?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score daily Big Brother 27 updates!

It may sound a little bit crazy but at this point, we are entering a week where Keanu may not need to win Head of Household. He could just sit back and let Rachel and then Vince try to take shots at each other, and he could do some version of trying to play in the middle. That is not an easy thing for a big guy and a physical threat like him to do, but we do love to imagine that it could still be possible.

Meanwhile, mere minutes ago we saw a continued effort from Rachel to talk to Zach, but we tend to think that was less successful. After all, Zach has something that Keanu does not: Loyal numbers. Zach may know that Jimmy is a shield but if he stays and wins Head of Household, there is a good chance someone in his group is put up.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 27 right now, including more on what is to come

Do you think that Jimmy is 100% cooked heading into tomorrow’s Big Brother 27 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







