Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Jimmy keeps campaigning

In a little bit more than 24 hours the latest Big Brother 27 eviction show is poised to arrive — do we have a better sense of what is going to happen?

Well, let’s kick things off here first and foremost with a reminder that Mickey put Jimmy on the block and from her perspective, it is so much better that he ends up leaving. The numbers are also there to evict him in any scenario. We tend to think that Rachel and Ashley are locks to keep him. There are 11 people voting after the Blockbuster, and that means that you need six to send one out the door. Somehow, Jimmy has to find four more.

Who could they be? Well, Will is a strong contender because he’s been on the same side as Jimmy, but he and Ava both are likely just going to flock to the numbers. Jimmy tried to campaign to Keanu, making it seem like he was a valuable swing vote. Keanu later did confide in Vince and Lauren that he views Jimmy staying as better for his game because he is a target; however, he is largely indifferent and wants to be on the right side of the vote.

Even if Keanu, Ava, and Will all magically decided to be on Jimmy’s side, he would still need one more vote to stay– and that’s where it is impossible. Zach, Vince, and Morgan are not going to go against the Head of Household, and Lauren does almost whatever Vince does. That is four there, and then you add to the mix Katherine (who has told Mickey she will do what she wants) and then whoever survives the Blockbuster between Kelley and Rylie. At this point, Jimmy feels cooked.

