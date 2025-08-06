Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Does Mickey have regrets?

As we kick off day 30 in the Big Brother 27 house, more and more of the truth is coming to light — however messy it may be.

After all, at this point Head of Household Mickey may be starting to come back to reality, and that is tied very much to what she has now learned about the eviction vote last week. Do you remember how at one point, Zach and Vince strongly debated voting Will out? They had told Ava about it, who eventually talked them into getting rid of Adrian instead. Ava spoke about it yesterday further, Ashley learned the news, and now, Mickey knows about it as well. Ashley spilled it first and from there, Ava confirmed it. We do get the general sentiment here that Mickey still wants to believe she made the right choice, but she could be more distrusting of both Zach and Vince than before.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more daily Big Brother 27 updates!

For the time being, we have yet to see anything suggesting the vote will change — but should it? For sure. Rylie is going to hold Mickey using her HoH power against her, but the problem is that even if she wanted him out, she may not have the numbers to do it. For now, Mickey’s stance is that if Jimmy goes now, she would like to get Vince out next.

Personally, we tend to think the biggest thing Mickey is aware of now is that while she’s technically aligned with Vince, she’s basically on the bottom of the group with him, Zach, Morgan, and maybe even Lauren. There is really no point in being in last place of a group, which she might have felt already with Rachel, Jimmy, and Ashley.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 27 right now

What do you think we are going to see today within the Big Brother 27 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







