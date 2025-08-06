Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The target’s on Ashley?

As day 29 in the Big Brother 27 house starts to wind down a little bit, why not get more into what lies ahead?

After all, it really feels like this is one of those weeks where the BB Blockbuster scenarios are pretty clear-cut. If Jimmy does not earn safety for himself, he gets evicted. Meanwhile, Rylie is likely safe no matter what. This means that Kelley will stay versus Jimmy, but go home versus Rylie. With all of that, we are at a situation where there are some players looking ahead — and also some annoyances that are rising to the forefront.

Take, for example, more of the house starting to flock against Ashley. While we do find her entertaining and think her game has improved on a strategic level, her social flaws are still there. Take, for example, her being pretty direct with Mickey about her thoughts on Jimmy being on the block, which has led to a day-long Ashley-bashing session from her and Morgan. Meanwhile, she also frustrated Ava with asking her directly who she thought was at the top of the game, and even Ava and Will have joined in on the anti-Ashley sentiment.

The big problem here is all tied back to Rachel. If Jimmy goes, Ashley is all she may have insofar as a stable number goes. Maybe that changes after the next Head of Household competition but from where we stand right now, she is going to be in big trouble heading into it. These two could easily be on the block together because it’s “what the house wants” … but then again, Keanu has been a target for so long and things could easily flip back to him at any point.

