Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Can Jimmy find the votes?

We are now entering the morning of day 29 within the Big Brother 27 house — so where do things stand at this point?

Well, if you were away from the feeds yesterday, then you should know that Head of Household Mickey pulled one of the bigger shockers of the season, nominating Jimmy even though he was not coming for her. If he remains on the block, there is a good chance that he goes. At this point we know that Vince, Zach, Mickey, Morgan, and Lauren are shaping up to be a strong five-person block and beyond that, Katherine has already told Mickey that she will vote however she wants as a thank-you for being kept off the block. This is without even thinking about what Rylie or Kelley do if they end up being safe for the week.

One of the crazier things at this point is Kelley still doing recon work for Vince, despite her anger over him voting opposite her on this past eviction. She passed along a lot of info about Jimmy trying to throw him under the bus, and now Vince has become extremely paranoid about both him and Rachel both. He is clearly targeting both of them.

Now, we do think that Jimmy is going to keep talking to people he thinks he has a chance of swaying, and it feels like his big argument will be serving as opposition to a larger group of people in the house. One of his bigger issues is that he may need someone like Keanu, but is there enough social goodwill there? He and Rachel continue to get into arguments on just everything, including stuff separate from the game. It looks like Jimmy is cooked for now, but time can of course change things.

Do you think that Jimmy is going to find the votes today in the Big Brother 27 house?

