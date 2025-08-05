Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Ashley, Rachel’s frustrations

As day 28 winds down within the Big Brother 27 house, we absolutely do think that tomorrow is set up to be really eventful. After all, how can it not be after what we have seen so far?

For reference, here is a reminder that earlier today at the Veto Ceremony, we saw Keanu remove himself with the Power of Veto. After that, Mickey decided to nominate Jimmy alongside Rylie and Kelley. It could very well be a situation now where if he does not win Blockbuster, he goes out the door. It would also be the biggest move strategically of the season … but is it the right one?

Well, there are clearly some winners of the move, whether it be the likes of Vince, Zach, or Morgan — Mickey was never in Jimmy’s crosshairs and as time goes on, it looks more and more baffling. As Ashley and Rachel have both clocked, Mickey has made this move to effectively solidify fifth place in a group that includes Vince, Morgan, Zach, and Lauren. Is that really better than where she was? She’s also made some enemies in Ashley, Rachel, Will, and perhaps even Ava — even if she is not #1 on their target list, they are more aware of her now.

Jimmy has honestly taken the nomination better than expected, though he has said that he wants to survive the Blockbuster, either he or Rachel win the next Head of Household, and then be gloriously petty about it as they target the people who are their real adversaries in the game. The tough thing for Jimmy is that it’s going to be hard finding all the votes, even against Kelley. If Kelley does win the Blockbuster, you can argue that his goose is just about cooked since nobody really seems to be that concerned about Rylie in the game — even if it is frustrating to watch him with Lauren.

