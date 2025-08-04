Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 4

The week 4 Veto Ceremony has now come and gone within the Big Brother 27 house — so what do we make of the results?

First and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that heading into it today, we honestly anticipated all sorts of fireworks. Mickey was debating between nominating Jimmy, Katherine, or Vince after Keanu used the Veto on himself, but was leaning towards Jimmy. Meanwhile, Jimmy had promised that he would cause chaos if he was put on the block by someone he believed to be an ally.

Here is what we can say now: Jimmy is now on the block. He is clearly upset, but Morgan and Mickey chose to talk after the fact about how upset Rachel was after the fact. Jimmy was equally mad about it, mostly because he did not understand it. He also acted blindsided, despite the fact that he suspected something yesterday.

Does all of this mean Jimmy goes? Hardly, given that there is at least a chance that Kelley gets taken out if she remains on the block. If you are Jimmy, though, you can’t burn everyone for that reason — there is still a chance that you figure out how to stay. He is well-aware that he can win the Blockbuster and he does have a reasonable chance — though he is up against two people who have also won in the past.

The next few days are going to be really interesting, mostly because Rachel will likely use this as ammunition against Vince and maybe Morgan. We could be getting another split-house situation, or at least one where there are a few distinct groups and then also some people in the middle.

What do you think is going to happen on Big Brother 27 the rest of the day?

