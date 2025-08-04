Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 4 Veto Ceremony preview

At some point today in the Big Brother 27 house, we are going to be seeing the week 4 Veto Ceremony take place. With that, what can you expect?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just kick things off here with a reminder that Keanu did win the Power of Veto and because of that, he is removing himself from the block. This means that Kelley and Rylie will be joined by one other person and for now, there are three candidates.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other Big Brother live feed updates now!

First and foremost, let’s talk here about Jimmy. This is someone who has been a possible target for days and even at this point, he knows there is a good chance that it will happen. He’s told Rachel that he is ready for a TV moment just in case — we know that he loves to eat those up.

Meanwhile, you have Vince in here, who did get emotional at times overnight as he wondered if he would be going up. Of the possible nominees, we do tend to think that he was the one most hamming it up for the sake of getting some people’s attention. Mickey did consider the move after a chat with Ava, but she has a hard time committing since Morgan and Vince are so close and there is a huge ripple effect that would come with this — even if Vince managed to stay for the week.

Finally, you have Katherine, and here is where we should go ahead and note that Rylie is already still mad at Mickey regardless of if she goes on the block or not. Realistically, nominating her is the best move that she can do as HoH, as it creates no further enemies. However, is it already too little, too late for that?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 27 right now, including the latest from the feeds

What do you most want to see in the Big Brother 27 house today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







