Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Is Jimmy still in trouble?

In less than 24 hours as of this writing, we are going to see the Veto Ceremony take place in Big Brother 27. So what is going to happen there? Well, there are a few different scenarios to lay out, but one still makes more sense than all the others.

Basically, what we are talking about is the idea that Jimmy could be the replacement nominee after Keanu won the Power of Veto. The idea of it in some ways is ludicrous, given that he’s been aligned with her. Yet, Mickey does not want to enrage Rylie further by nominate Katherine and beyond all that, there is also the consideration that she already has a lot of allies in other spots. Her logic in going after Jimmy at this point is that the bulk of the house wants him out and while people have questioned it, nobody has offered serious pushback. Even Rachel was more okay with it than you would have initially expected.

One thing that we should go ahead and note here is that Rachel came in perhaps even more motivated to try to support Mickey because she gave her important info her — through a code word (Ava), she suggested that she may want to leave the game herself. Or, at least be nominated. She has since come to her senses, but we tend to think that she had a vulnerable moment that came from the fact that she misses her family.

For Mickey, we do tend to think there are going to be more conversations that happen over the next few hours, and she could even flip-flop. At this point, we know that the Katherine possibility still exists.

What do you think — is Jimmy going on the block on Big Brother 27 tomorrow? Should he?

